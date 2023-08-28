Dubai's real estate market recorded 639 sales transactions worth AED1.62 billion on Monday, in addition to 147 mortgage deals totalling AED267.43 million, and 24 gift deals amounting to AED45.74 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 596 villas and apartments worth AED1.3 billion, and 43 land plots worth AED321.81 million.

The mortgages included 127 villas and apartments worth AED239.9 million and 20 land plots valued at AED27.53 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.9 billion.