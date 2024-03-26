Dubai – Dubai Investments Real Estate (DIR), the real estate arm of Dubai Investments, has launched an AED 300 million residential project in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Named Violet Tower, the residential project features a ground floor, four podium floors, and 27 additional floors, according to a press release.

Violet Tower offers a group of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, offering a total of 287 units.

The project includes amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, and kids' play area, among others.

Obaid Mohammed Al Salami, General Manager of DIR, said: "In response to the escalating demand for upscale residential developments within JVC, Dubai Investments recognises the growing desire for owned properties that capture both lavishness and practicality, and Violet Tower is our response to this demand.”

“Construction for the tower is slated to commence by the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, with an estimated 24-month duration for completion,” Al Salami revealed.

Dubai Investments’ net profit soared to AED 1.60 billion in 2023 from AED 1.15 billion in 2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

