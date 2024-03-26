Dubai Investments, a leading investment company, has announced an AED 300 million ($81.6 million) residential project that is set to redefine luxury living in the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai.

Developed by Dubai Investments Real Estate (DIR), the real estate arm of Dubai Investments, the G + 4P+27 floors Violet Tower presents an exceptional blend of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, offering a total of 287 units.

It features an array of amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, kids' play area, and more, ensuring a holistic living experience. Violet Tower stands as a testament to exquisite living in a prime location.

"In response to the escalating demand for upscale residential developments within JVC, Dubai Investments recognizes the growing desire for owned properties that capture both lavishness and practicality, and Violet Tower is our response to this demand.

“Our dedication to crafting distinguished properties, coupled with the allure of Violet Tower's diverse units and curated amenities, speaks volumes about our endeavour to not only fulfil but exceed the expectations of those seeking classy, owned residences in the heart of this thriving community in Dubai,” said Obaid Mohammed Al Salami, General Manager at Dubai Investments Real Estate Company (DIR).

“Construction for the tower is slated to commence by the 2nd quarter of 2024, with an estimated 24-month duration for completion.”

Envisioned as an ideal space, each residential unit is inclusive of a large balcony, offering panoramic views of the surrounding community.

Nestled within a network of community parks and in proximity to the Five Jumeirah Village Hotel, Violet Tower’s design is aligned with the Dubai Municipality Green code, reiterating Dubai Investments commitment to creating sustainable living spaces. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).