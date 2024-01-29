UAE-based real estate developer MAG has unveiled a new project in Switzerland, which marks the company's first international expansion.

Valued at AED 781 million (CHF 185 million), the project - Stabio Garden Living by Keturah - will be developed in partnership with real estate design and development firm A++ Group.

MAG expands internationally, announces new Keturah project in Switzerland. Image courtesy: MAG

The project will have 180 units across 14 buildings and is slated for completion by 2026, according to a statement from the company.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, said: “We are pleased to take the Keturah brand internationally to Switzerland with the launch of a new project in partnership with A++ Group. We are merging our extensive experience in engineering and real estate with the group’s excellence in design and development and are confident that this collaboration will yield remarkable results and innovative solutions to elevate the lifestyle of residents and redefine the real estate sector globally.”

MAG has previously launched projects such as The Ritz-Carlton Residences and Keturah Reserve in Dubai.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

