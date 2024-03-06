Donald Trump has tied up with Saudi property developer Dar Global to build a luxury residential community in Oman worth $200 million.

The Trump Villas at AIDA, a collaboration between the Trump Organisation and Dar Global, will showcase posh homes within the Trump International Golf Club, granting residents elite membership to the club, a statement on Tuesday said.

The new project will offer sea views from an elevation of more than 130 metres.

With the golf club membership, residents will be able to access a wealth of world-class amenities, including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, expansive parks and recreational spaces, the statement said.

Each property owner will also receive a Trump-branded golf cart.

The Oman project won’t be the only real estate development in the Gulf bearing the Trump logo.

The former US president has stamped his name on a gated community in DAMAC Hills in Dubai through a deal with Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani.

AIDA is one of the sultanate’s largest developments located in Muscat. Developed by Dar Global, the site is near five UNESCO world heritage destinations and is surrounded by sharp cliffs, curvaceous valleys, hilltops and the Arabian Gulf.

It will also be hosting five-star hotels, including Ritz Carlton, Jumeirah Hotels and Shangri-La, according to its website.

Dar Global has recently debuted on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com