Saudi-based Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has achieved a major Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) milestone clocking more than 30 million man-hours with a 19,181-strong workforce for its upcoming project.

The DGDA team had utilised more than 1,200 pieces of heavy equipment at the project site.

The remarkable milestone reflects the company’s continuous commitment to providing a safe working environment and validates the implementation of the OHS department’s comprehensive measures to mitigate risks and ensure the well-being of people in the workplace, it stated.

With health and safety at the forefront of Diryiah Company priorities, the OHS Management System provides the necessary protection for the giga-project’s contractors, and employers, on-site laborers from the hazards of occupational injuries.

The OHS department has been working toward positioning itself as the regional and global benchmark for excellence in workplace safety management.

It relies on a robust internal OHS Management System to fulfill the strategy of DGCL effectively and efficiently, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).