UAE luxury project developer Damac Properties has announced the launch of its first apartment complex within its upcoming master community, Damac Lagoons, in Dubai.

The Damac Lagoon Views will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments across the ground + six floors of living space with a host of amenities complementing the community’s Mediterranean theme.

Residents will have an opportunity to revel in a range of relaxation and recreational experiences. There will be beauty hills where people can lounge in the sun on mini mounts of green spaces, and a honey bar that offers wellness products. Adding to this offering are comfortably placed hammocks over the lagoons, an outdoor spa and an aqua boho lounge.

An olive tree garden will provide an ideal wedding venue, set amidst the backdrop of a cosy event space, while at the centre of the community will be a Flamenco Gardens concert stage. Unique to the project will be an aqua opera school pavilion and a volcanic stone park. As well as a beach club and glow lounge, a board games pavilion and a dedicated kids area wrap up the entertainment offerings at Lagoon Views.

The gastronomy hub will offer a range of F&B experiences including a tapas lounge, a pool bar and a sunset beach bar. Keeping in line with the water theme of Damac Lagoons, the new project also promises to awe with its Lagoon Rain Party Zone and a unique aquatic party venue. For fitness enthusiasts, Lagoon Views will also offer an aqua gym with a running track.

“What truly sets Damac Lagoon Views apart is its commitment to offering unparalleled experiences. This is not just a residence; it's a lifestyle, a promise of unforgettable memories, and a testament to our commitment to creating exceptional communities that redefine modern living,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at Damac.

To date, the UAE developer has awarded contracts worth nearly AED7 billion for Damac Lagoons, with more than AED1 billion assigned for infrastructure, and more than AED 5.6 billion for the construction of villas in the community.

“We are very pleased to see the progress at Damac Lagoons and are excited to start welcoming residents this year," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

