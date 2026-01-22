RIYADH - The Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center (RIPC) has confirmed that the complete implementation of all home connections to basic infrastructure networks is a fundamental requirement for obtaining approval for new residential plans in Riyadh.

This is stipulated in the "Home Connections Guide," which the center adopted as a cornerstone of the Residential Plans Readiness Initiative, recently announced under the "Usul" program.

The RIPC explained that the Home Connections Guide is a comprehensive reference aimed at ensuring the readiness of all new plans through a complete, reliable, and expandable infrastructure.

It also defines obligations and standardizes home connection implementation procedures in accordance with technical standards, approved materials, and the procedural requirements of water, electricity, and telecommunications service providers, while clearly outlining technical and regulatory responsibilities.

The center revealed that implementing this requirement enhances planning and execution efficiency, increases the reliability of infrastructure projects, and ensures the readiness of residential neighborhoods before occupancy. This will positively impact the urban landscape and quality of life in Riyadh. The center also noted that the guide is available on its website.

It is noteworthy that the "Usul" program comprises a set of transformative initiatives aimed at developing the infrastructure system, improving coordination among relevant entities, and enhancing the quality of work.

This is an initiative launched by the RIPC to regulate how infrastructure projects are planned and executed across Riyadh. The program includes nine specific initiatives aimed at improving and streamlining the city's infrastructure development.

The program's launch comes amidst the rapid growth witnessed by the infrastructure sector. The center recorded a 29 percent growth rate in 2025, with over 600 contractors and project implementers working on the program, and 110 entities from the public and private sectors involved in the energy, water, telecommunications, and roads sectors.

