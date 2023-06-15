UAE - This year's Cityscape Global, a premier property investment and development event, has announced a dynamic conference programme championing Women in Real Estate (WIRE); as well as a start-up challenge showcasing a host of innovative projects.

Cityscape Global, the premier international property investment and development event, has this year announced a dynamic conference programme championing Women in Real Estate (WIRE); alongside a unique Cityscape Innovation Challenge at the PropTech Stage on September 12.

A major industry event that brings together visionaries from around the world to shape the future of urban landscapes, will run from September 10 to 13 at Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre.

This disruptive event will offer a unique platform for first-class PropTech start-ups from around the world to showcase their innovative products and compete for the chance to win a free stand at Cityscape Global's 2024 show, said the organisers.

With a focus on the theme of Sustainability in Real Estate, the Cityscape Innovation Challenge aims to bring together visionaries, disruptors, and forward-thinkers who are shaping the future of urban landscapes.

Attendees can expect to experience the unveiling of cutting-edge technologies and groundbreaking solutions that are revolutionizing the real estate industry.

Alex Heuff, the Exhibitions Director of Cityscape Global, said: "As the world's single largest asset class, real estate has a significant responsibility to demonstrate innovation in sustainable practices. That is why we are inviting the industry's most visionary thinkers and problem solvers to come and join us and be part of the conversation with the world's most influential investors, developers and business leaders."

"The Cityscape Innovation Challenge provides a platform for start-ups to showcase their visionary ideas, fostering a culture of collaboration and driving the industry forward," stated Heuff.

In addition to the Innovation Challenge, Cityscape Global will be hosting a series of Cityscape WIRE activities, building upon the success of its launch event in Dubai.

The key highlights include an architecture workshop in partnership with RIBA, curated panels at the main stage, followed by networking events, and leadership courses, said the organisers.

These engaging sessions will offer attendees an abundance of insights and opportunities for meaningful connections over the course of the four-day event, they added.

Renowned industry experts Laila AlHadhrami, the Managing Director of Cities & Communities Connector (C3), and Founding Board Member of the World Metaverse Council, and David Baxter, Senior PPP Advisor of the International Sustainable Resilience Center, will be among the distinguished speakers sharing their invaluable expertise at Cityscape Global.

AlHadhrami, recognized as one of the top 50 inspiring women in the Middle East, is a respected ‘global futurist’ and pioneer in Metaverse development.

David Baxter, with his extensive experience in PPP and infrastructure consulting, has worked on projects with prestigious organizations such as the World Bank Group, USAID, and the Asian Development Bank.

"This year's lineup of speakers showcases the incredible depth of knowledge and expertise in the industry," remarked Heuff, adding "Laila AlHadhrami and David Baxter bring invaluable insights that will undoubtedly inspire and shape the future of real estate."

Organised by Tahaluf, an Informa Company, and sponsored by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRAH), the upcoming Cityscape Global event offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals, investors, and thought leaders to engage in meaningful discussions, gain valuable insights, and establish strategic partnerships.

With its influential platform and commitment to sustainable development, Cityscape Global serves as a catalyst for innovation and growth in the real estate sector, said the organisers.-TradeArabia News Service

Featuring a diverse range of networking opportunities, informative panel discussions, and interactive exhibits, Cityscape Global will be a showcase of the latest trends and innovations in the real estate industry, they added.

