Binghatti, a leading real estate development company in the UAE, has joined hands with top watchmaking and jewellery brand Jacob & Company to build its ultra-luxury skyscraper in Dubai - Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences.

Uniting their rich heritage and iconic architectural and horological codes, the two power brands are eyeing the record for the world’s tallest residential structure with this new venture, said a statement from Binghatti.

The proposed design comprises over 100 storeys that are made of lavish two- and three-bedroom residences.

In a symbolic reunion of words and facts, the top of Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences harbours five of the most luxurious and exclusive penthouses in Dubai. Floating on top of the world, they offer boundless views of the city's skyline, including Down-town and the Dubai Water Canal, it stated.

Announcing the project, Muhammad Binghatti, CEO & Head of Architecture of Binghatti, said: "Today marks the significant partnership of two like-minded brands, both on an ever-striving pursuit of absolute elegance. Both our brands are born from the sheer desire to achieve what breaks boundaries."

"Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences coins a new term in upper-crust real estate: hypertower. Opening a new era in uber-luxury living, this unparalleled skyscraper aims to set a record as one of the tallest residential constructions in the world. In a great leap upwards, it stands opulently in the heart of Dubai’s most eminent financial district, Business Bay," he stated.

"What Binghatti has done in real estate, by creating a brand through a distinct design philosophy and architectural identity is very similar to what Jacob & Co has done in the world of jewelry and horology", said Binghatti on its partner.

"Multiple levels have been dedicated to such amenities as an infinity pool overlooking the entire Dubai skyline, a luxury spa and a gymnasium. This hypertower also houses a dedicated concierge team, offering à la carte services such as daycare, bodyguard, chauffeur and private chef," he added.

Drawing inspiration from horological and high jewelry aesthetics, Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences' design is reminiscent of the baguette-cut gems Jacob & Co is renowned for. Entry-level residences will consist of two collections: The Sapphire Suite Collection consisting of two-bedroom residential units, and The Emerald Suite Collection comprised of three-bedroom units.

The project explores the combined ingenious design languages of Binghatti and Jacob & Co. Speaking with one voice, they unfold distinct exterior silhouettes that speak to the design ethos of both internationally recognized brands, stated the developer.

The further details of the project will be unveiled at a special event on November 16 at the largest multipurpose indoor stadium in the Middle East, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

"We took inspiration from the complex horological movements that beat in Jacob & Co timepieces and we integrated them into the key elements of the tower," remarked Binghatti.

"The diamond-shaped spires sitting at the peak of the tower are reminiscent of an actual crown, an ornament of unique finesse inspired by the design of Jacob & Co’s finely cut gems. This is the apex of the luxury narrative in this evocative construction, a signature feature that add further grandeur to the city's skyline," he added.

"Inspired from our high watchmaking collections, these penthouses will consist of three types, each named after our flagship Jacob & Co timepieces Fleurs De Jardin, Astronomia and Billionaire," said Jacob Arabo, the Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co.

"The interior design of the penthouse collection will be directly inspired by their unique aesthetics. As suggested by the name, the Billionaire Penthouse is the hyper tower's jewel in the crown," noted Arabo.

According to him, the hypertower is also home to an exclusive private club, featuring an extensive infinity pool.

"Its luxury amenities include a vast lounge as well as a private event area reserved for Jacob & Co. Materials, details and finishings are conceptualized and designed in collaboration with our designers whose attention to detail is being applied on a new, unprecedented scale and height," he stated.

"This collaboration is a new way for us to apply our motto: “Inspired by the impossible”. It's a commitment to break boundaries and push past limits. Our driving force is ingenuity and originality. It leads us to design jewels, watches, and now a hypertower, unlike anything the world has seen before," observed Arabo.

"Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences is an unheard-of achievement in the world of real estate and luxury, let alone watchmaking and jewellery," he said.

"Apart from being involved in the entire design process of the hypertower, Jacob & Co will also be offering exclusively curated timepieces and jewelry, most of which are limited edition or unique pieces, that clients can purchase along with their residence," he added.

