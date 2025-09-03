Barco Developers, an emerging real estate company in UAE, has announced the launch of its debut project - Livia Residences - a six-storey development featuring 71 apartments at Dubai South.

This comes as part of its ambitious plans to deliver over 2 million sq ft of community-centric residences in Dubai and other emirates, said the company in a statement.

Designed as a modern, lifestyle-focused community, Livia Residences brings together spacious interiors, thoughtful layouts, and over 20 premium amenities, redefining the concept of 'Curated Living' with a starting price of AED555,000 ($151,093). The project is likely to be handed over in Q4 2027.

Announcing the launch, Safdar Badami, the Co Founder at Barco Developers, said: "Our mission is to redefine what community living means for the UAE’s growing population. With Livia Residences, we wanted to create more than just homes, we are building an environment where modern architecture, smart technology and lifestyle conveniences come together seamlessly."

"Every detail, from the expansive layouts to the 20+ curated amenities, is designed to serve families, professionals, and residents who are looking for something beyond the ordinary. Livia Residences represents the first milestone in our journey of developing communities in growing pockets of Dubai and RAK where the exceptional becomes the standard," he added.

Livia Residences has been designed with Los Angeles-inspired architecture blended with Dubai practicality, featuring a modern glass façade, landscaped surroundings, and interiors with 3-metre-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and fully equipped kitchens.

Each residence is fitted with smart home systems for lighting, curtains, and climate control ensuring both comfort and efficiency, said the developer.

Residents will enjoy a wide range of amenities curated across active, leisure, family, and productive living zones. Highlights include a swimming pool, yoga deck, golf turf, jogging track, outdoor cinema, kids’ play areas, pets’ corner, co-working spaces, and Wi-Fi-enabled common areas, all supported by 24/7 smart security, it stated.

Saadaat Yaqub, Co Founder at Barco Developers, said: "We believe that the next era of real estate in the UAE is about creating long-term value for end-users rather than short-term speculation. Livia is a reflection of that philosophy - a project that emphasises livability, efficiency and quality design over everything else."

"By launching in Dubai South, one of the most strategically connected and future-ready districts in the city, we are ensuring that our residents will benefit not only from premium lifestyle features but also from long-term growth and connectivity. This is the foundation of our vision at Barco to deliver communities that evolve with people’s lives and remain relevant for years to come," he added.

This launch reinforces Barco Developers’ commitment to deliver quality residential communities in growth hubs, combining comfort with technology and catering to the evolving needs of mid-income buyers. Future projects are also planned for Arjan, Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), and Jebel Ali Hills.

