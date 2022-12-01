UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that work has entered into fast-track on its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community, Riviera, strategically located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Dubai, with the first two phases recording over 95% completion rate.

While 75% of the work has been completed on the project in the third phase, the fourth phase has recorded 22% completion rate.

On its speedy construction mode, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "It is truly rewarding to see our efforts pay off in terms of construction quality and swiftness."

"With the very careful and stringent selection of our contractors and suppliers, and the direct procurement of construction materials from manufacturers, among other impactful steps taken, we were able to increase construction speed significantly, while also further enhancing our quality standards beyond best practices," he stated.

Azizi Developments has till date handed over 7 buildings in the first phase of Riviera.

