UAE-based Azizi Developments today (August 14) celebrated the handover of its premium residential development, Berton, strategically located in the heart of Dubai’s new growth corridor, Al Furjan, featuring 190 studios, 41 one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as 16 luxurious penthouses, to families of 49 nationalities.

A key project, Berton blends masterful craftsmanship and interior artistry with gracefully furnished homes featuring high-end parquet flooring, state-of-the-art décor, and generous spaces.

The property offers its residents the opportunity to live in one of the most up-and-coming locations in the emirate, situated near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the Expo 2020 Route metro line. Berton is remarkably well-connected to all of Dubai’s points of interest and boasts ease of access to the Al Maktoum International Airport.

All the 247 units within Berton have been snapped up by investors from 49 different nationalities, said its top official.

"In the midst of the pronounced growth spurt that Dubai’s real estate sector is currently experiencing, we are proud to have completed Berton in the very promising Al Furjan community. Our relentless efforts in delivering the highest quality, premium projects to our valued clients within projected timelines have yet again come to fruition," remarked CEO Farhad Azizi.

"This remarkable journey is not ours alone; I extend my profound gratitude to all stakeholders who have worked so diligently, hand-in-hand with us, and whose instrumental role was undeniably pivotal to the realization of our vision," stated Azizi.

"We do not confine ourselves to traditional construction alone; we aspire to enrich lives and elevate Dubai’s real estate prominence on the global stage, creating prestigious residential and commercial developments that stimulate the growth of this very progressive sector," he said.

"With the completion of Berton, we have manifested into reality much more than just a residential complex — the lifestyles enabled by this world class development will shape the lives of many families for generations to come," he added.

Azizi pointed out that the strategic location, innovative design, comprehensive range of amenities, and build quality of Berton underline its drive to cater to the evolving demands of both local and international investors.

"As we mark today’s handover celebration, we remain steadfast in our growth and project completion trajectory, with many more keys to be handed over this year," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).