UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed an agreement with Italian porcelain tile maker Florim for supply of cerim porcelain tiles for the corridor flooring at its key project - Creek Views II - located within Dubai Healthcare City. Lever Building Materials has been contracted to deliver and install the premium tiles.

With a legacy spanning six decades, Florim has solidified its global standing as a leading supplier of large-format porcelain stoneware tiles and slabs for floors, walls, worktops, furniture and sustainable solutions, garnering widespread recognition and prestigious accolades in recent years.

As an official unifying force, Florim now encompasses the esteemed commercial brands of Rex, Casa Colce Casa – Casamood, Floor Gres, and Cerim, elevating them further to represent luxurious, innovative, architecturally inspiring, and contemporary design expressions.

On the supply deal, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "This is yet another partnership worth highlighting, with it representing - and perfectly exemplifying - our overarching procurement strategy, with it being centered on sourcing of the finest building materials and components for our upscale projects."

"We are delighted to announce our collaboration with this world-renowned Italian manufacturer, Florim, for Creek Views II, which marks yet another stride in our pursuit of providing our valued investors and end-users with the highest quality of materials," noted Azizi.

A 587-unit residential project, Creek Views II is being built to enrich lifestyles, featuring two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and a children’s play area, among a wide range of other premium amenities, he stated.

Its design represents Dubai’s remarkable transition from a traditional past to a modern, reinvented future he added.

