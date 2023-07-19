UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has sold over 70% of its units at its 260-unit premium project, Pearl, located within the Al Furjan community in Dubai.

Launched in February, Pearl comprises 192 studios, 54 one- and 14 two-bedroom apartments along with other key amnities.

Pearl, nestled within a booming community amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, boasts easy access to all of the emirate’s points of interest while still being a comfortable distance away from the bustle of the city.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "The remarkable pace at which these prime units are selling out fills all of us at Azizi Developments with pride and excitement. It is a testament to the many merits of Pearl, our only-recently launched, truly world-class development in Al Furjan."

"With Berton and Amber also being phenomenally high in demand, Al Furjan remains one of the most sought-after residential destinations in the emirate, with the city of Dubai rapidly growing in that direction and it becoming outstandingly vibrant," he stated.

Ideally located, it is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate, remarked Azizi.

"Just 7 minutes from Jafza and Ibn Battuta Mall, 10 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm, 25 minutes from DIFC and Business Bay, and 12 minutes from Expo City, Pearl offers easy access to a wide variety of business, retail and leisure attractions," he added.

