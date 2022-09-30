UAE - Sharjah developer Arada has announced the opening of Masaar Discovery Center and its surrounding precinct located within the group's upscale forested villa community.

An architectural statement in itself, the Masaar Discovery Center is characterised by open space, abundant natural light and different experiences showcasing the features of the upcoming community. Thanks to a double-height glass façade, visitors can see impressive vistas of the woodland at any point within the building.

Arada said the opening of the Masaar Discovery Center coincides with another milestone, of it reaching 1,000 home sales in the community.

It was inaugurated by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah today (September 29) in the presence of Arada Chairman Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and Vice Chairman Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal following which there was a tour of the facility.

It covered a children’s adventure playground, an outdoor amphitheatre, a children’s waterplay area, and a skate park, alongside the second location of the popular Zad food truck park, all of which are set in lush green landscaping.

Also open to the public is the community’s first completed home, the Masaar Show Villa, which can be reached via a forested walkway, stated Arada.

"This is a landmark moment for Masaar that marks the first phase of delivery at Sharjah’s exceptional woodland community. From today, we look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy the amenities, which we are confident will enable Masaar to become an entertainment hotspot for families in Sharjah," remarked Sheikh Sultan.

Prince Khaled said: "When we launched Masaar, we made a promise to our buyers that we would deliver a lifestyle that is unmatched anywhere else not just in Sharjah but the wider UAE. Today we are starting to deliver on that promise and giving members of the public an opportunity to see first-hand what the experience of living in this transformational community will be like in the very near future."

With eight gated districts containing 4,000 villas and townhouses, Masaar’s signature feature is a ‘green spine’ containing 50,000 trees.

Construction work is under way to build Sendian, Masaar’s first residential district, which is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023. The construction contracts for both the second residential district, Kaya, and the third, Robinia, will be awarded by year-end.

According to Arada, the next milestone for delivery in December will be the completion of Masaar buffer zone, the border that runs around the outside of the community.

This zone will contain thousands of trees and feature two professional looped cycling and jogging tracks, each running 6.6 km long. The entertainment district at the heart of Masaar will also contain a retail centre with a gym and a variety of dining options, it added.

