Symbolic Developments, a pioneering venture by UAE-based Speedex Group, has announced the launch of its newest project, Symbolic Aura, being set up at an investment of AED150 million in the vibrant Al Furjan neighbourhood of Dubai.

Featuring 72 premium lifestyle Sky Garden Residences, the Symbolic Aura is being positioned as a beacon of sustainable development, aligning seamlessly with the UAE's vision for a greener future.

Each residence is meticulously designed to integrate green elements seamlessly into urban living, offering a harmonious blend of elegance, sustainability, and sophistication, stated the developer.

Featuring a range of spacious 2.5 and 3-bedroom apartments, Symbolic Aura ensures luxury living with fully furnished interiors boasting top-of-the-line kitchen appliances from a renowned German brand, it added.

This smart and sustainable residential masterpiece is poised to redefine luxury living in Al Furjan, promising to elevate lifestyles while championing environmental responsibility, said its top official.

"We pride ourselves on providing elevated living experiences with a strong emphasis on sustainability and smart homes. Following the overwhelming success of our first project, Symbolic Alpha in Liwan, which sold out within three months of its launch, we are thrilled to introduce Symbolic Aura in Al Furjan in less than six months," remarked its Vice Chairman Murtaza Moiz.

"Responding to demand from previous project inquiries, we have incorporated larger 2.5 and 3 bedroom typologies in Symbolic Aura, offering some of the largest apartment sizes available in the area. With floor-to-ceiling heights of 12 ft and only six apartments per floor, the residential community provides unparalleled living experiences," noted Moiz.

The themed Sky Garden Residences boast balconies adorned with green elements, bringing nature to residents' doorsteps.

The innovative design of the project maximizes natural light and ventilation, fostering an environment of openness and tranquility, he added.

Construction for Symbolic Aura is set to begin next month with possession scheduled for March 2026. Situated just 15-20 minutes from major business districts such as Downtown, DIFC, and DMCC, Symbolic Aura offers unparalleled convenience and connectivity.

It boasts a selection of 2.5 bed-room units, approximately 1200 sq ft, starting at AED1.6 million. Additionally, there are 3 bedroom units of around 1500 sq ft, with prices starting at AED2.1 million onwards, he stated.

"With an attractive payment plan of 40:60 and just 10% required on booking, owning a piece of elevated luxury and experiencing community living in greener spaces at Symbolic Aura is easily within reach," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

