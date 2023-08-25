UAE - Alef Group, a leading real estate and retail company in Sharjah, has launched its sales pavilion in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. It serves as a showcase for Alef's flagship projects including the Hayyan and Al Mamsha projects.

A pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures, Alef Group has AED10 billion ($2.72 billion) worth of assets and land bank in the emirate.

Strategically located in Etihad Tower 3, the Alef Sales Pavilion stands as a symbol of innovation and convenience.

An AED3.5 billion development, Hayyan encompasses 1,836 villas, spanning an expansive area of 8.7 million sq ft. Anticipated for completion in Q4 next year, this unique complex features the emirate's largest swimming lake and community park, said the Sharjah developer in a statement.

The pavilion also highlights the Al Mamsha project, Sharjah's inaugural fully walkable community, encompassing contemporary living, retail, and leisure options.

Spanning an area of 3 million sq ft, Al Mamsha Sharjah’s seamlessly combines a diverse range of residential units and retail outlets, it stated.

"The inauguration of the new Alef Sales Pavilion in Abu Dhabi not only epitomises our commitment to bringing Alef 'One Step Closer to You', but also reflects our dedication to meeting the increasing demands of buyers from the UAE capital," said a company spokesman.

"Established to meet the evolving needs of the real estate market, the new Sales Pavilion embodies our pledge to provide unparalleled service, enabling customers to virtually engage with our signature projects within the Alef Sales Pavilion," he added.

