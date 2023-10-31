Alef Group, a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences in Sharjah, has announced the launch of Nama 1, the first building within its Nama cluster at Al Mamsha Raseel Sharjah (Zone 3).

Following the massive success of sales of the Darb cluster in the project and great demand from the general public and investors, the Nama cluster marks the final phase in the Al Mamsha Raseel residential complex, stated the developer.

The Nama cluster comprises 1,029 units across six buildings of which Nama 1 has 134 one- to three-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, elegant floor tilings and big windows, thus creating a spacious atmosphere further supported by an open floor plan and access to ample natural light and stunning park views.

According to Alef, Nama 1 will boast state-of-the-art fixtures and fittings, including superior wall insulation for noise regulation, double-glazed windows for temperature regulation, energy-saving air conditioning and lighting systems and high quality cabinetry and plumbing fixtures.

The buildings will be strategically located and designed sustainably to maximise ventilation and fresh air circulation, exploiting air pressures to further reduce energy consumption, it stated.

"Nama at Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3), represents the final concluding phase of residential clusters. This addition to the development is a result of major success in sales of the first Darb cluster of buildings which also seek to provide residents with a thoughtfully curated aquatic living experience and serene lifestyle here in Sharjah," said a company spokesman.

"The cozy yet spacious contemporary units are perfect for families and investors looking to relocate for an elevated and tranquil space to relax, rewind and thrive in," he added.

Located a short distance away from Sharjah International airport, the project boasts key amenities for residents include swimming pools, kids fun areas, parks, access to retail, and views of stunning water features.

