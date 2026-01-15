Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced the official launch of Palace Residences Al Mamsha, a luxury branded residential project developed in collaboration with Emaar Hospitality.

This landmark project signifies the debut of the prestigious Palace Residences brand in Sharjah, redefining urban living through a timeless blend of cultural heritage and modern luxury.

A major project being developed at an investment of AED500 million ($136 million), it offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, thoughtfully designed with modern layouts and premium finishes.

The development’s striking design features two interlocking towers, powder-coated metal façades, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interiors with natural light.

The architectural concept blends elegant minimalism and modern functionality, creating a serene living environment that reflects Sharjah's rich cultural identity while addressing the needs of today’s residents.

Located in Sharjah’s thriving Al Mamsha district, the project forms the final component of the city’s meticulously planned urban master development along University City Road.

With its pedestrian-friendly community design, Palace Residences Al Mamsha prioritizes wellness, sustainability, and seamless access to vibrant cultural, retail, and F&B destinations, reflecting Alef Group’s human-centric vision and its commitment to shaping a more liveable, people-focused urban landscape in Sharjah.

Residents will also get to enjoy an exclusive sanctuary of refined living, elevated by renowned branded hospitality services that are synonymous with Emaar’s Palace Residences.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said: "This collaboration marks a defining moment for Sharjah’s real estate sector. As branded residences continue to gain momentum, driven by rising demand for quality, service-led living, and long-term value. Palace Residences Al Mamsha aligns with this evolving residential trend in Sharjah."

"By bringing the brand to Al Mamsha, we are introducing a development that seamlessly blends global standards of hospitality with the emirate’s cultural and community values. Our vision is not only to deliver a project of distinction but to establish Sharjah as both a destination for sophisticated urban living and a key contributor to the dynamic growth in the UAE’s real estate market," he stated.

"Designed to offer a serene living environment, Palace Residences Al Mamsha delivers a robust mix of amenities that enrich the resident experience, including: adult and children’s swimming pools; a landscaped podium with shaded seating areas for leisure and social gatherings; fitness and wellness facilities; resident lounges for hosting and unwinding in luxurious surroundings as well as nearly 300 basement parking spaces," he added.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality, said: "We are honoured to collaborate with Alef Group in bringing the distinguished Palace Residences brand to Sharjah for the first time. This project embodies the richness and elegance of Arabian heritage, seamlessly integrated with contemporary design and world-class hospitality."

"Palace Residences Al Mamsha is a landmark development that reflects our shared vision of creating spaces that not only redefine luxury living but also celebrate cultural authenticity. Together with Alef Group, we are committed to crafting communities that inspire, connect, and elevate the lives of residents, offering a lifestyle rooted in sophistication, comfort, and a deep sense of belonging," he added.-TradeArabia News Service