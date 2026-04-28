Steady progress is being made on the Al Ain Residential Project featuring five housing complexes that, on completion, will boast a total of 10,316 villas for citizens, designed to the highest standards of sustainability and quality, reported Wam, citing a top government official.

The projects align with Al Ain Region’s ongoing urban development, contributing to a fully integrated residential environment that supports family stability and enhances the standard of living and social wellbeing across the region, stated Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

He said this while reviewing the latest updates and progress on housing projects being implemented by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in Al Ain Region, in collaboration with its strategic partners.

The review formed part of his ongoing follow-up on efforts to develop residential communities that meet citizens’ needs and enhance their quality of life and family stability.

Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the latest progress of housing projects in Al Ain, aimed at creating integrated residential communities, said the Wam report.

This comes in line with the government's efforts to provide suitable housing for citizens, highlighting the importance of sustaining the housing ecosystem by considering the future needs of families to further enhance quality of life and strengthen family cohesion, it added.

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