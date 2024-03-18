Abu Dhabi-listed developer Aldar has set a record for the most expensive apartment ever sold in the emirate with its AED 137 million ($37.3 million) Nobu Residences penthouse.

The AED 96,000 per sqm sale has beaten the record of a sky villa in the same development, which was sold for AED 130 million.

The three-bedroom penthouse, which at 1,430 sqm covers an entire floor of the building, has its own private pool, private elevator, terrace, wellness retreat and fitness studio incorporated, overlooking Saadiyat Beach.

The Nobu Residences, due for completion in Q2 2027, are branded residences associated with the global Michelin-starred Nobu restaurant and hotel brand.

Dubai broke its own record for its most expensive penthouse in December with a price tag AED 500 million

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

