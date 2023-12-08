Benjelloun Piper Architecture has announced the sale of the most expensive penthouse in Dubai, ‘Como Residences Penthouse’ by leading Dubai developer Nakheel, in a historic move that cements the group’s position as 'a trailblazer in the world of architectural excellence.'

The Como Residences Penthouse, which spans 21,949 sq ft with five bedrooms, recently sold for an extraordinary AED500 million ($136 million) setting a new benchmark in the city's luxury real estate market.

The leading architectural firm renowned for its innovative approach to design was founded by Boubker Benjelloun and Benjamin Piper.

The architectural masterpiece stands as a testament to the firm's unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and unparalleled design excellence.

The visionary local real estate developer, has seen a dramatic rise in prominence, with Benjelloun Piper Architecture playing an integral role in shaping the brand's image as a leader in luxury living experiences.

The collaboration between Benjelloun Piper Architecture and the leading UAE developer has resulted in iconic structures that redefine Dubai’s skyline and continue to set new standards for architectural opulence and sophistication.

Upon completion, Como Residences Penthouse, which is located on Palm Jumeirah, will offer residents an unrivalled living experience with exclusive access via a dedicated elevator to ensure both privacy and security.

According to Dubai Land Department (DLD) records, the Palm Jumeirah property now holds the title of the most expensive penthouse ever built and sold in Dubai.

The anticipated completion is set for the latter half of 2026, beginning 2027 marking a significant milestone for both Benjelloun Piper Architecture and the city's wider real estate landscape.

On the record sale, the co-founders Benjelloun and Piper, said it was all due to Nakheel’s willingness to step outside the box of conventional architecture, and that helped them achieve 'incredible results.'

The pair said they were proud of their role as architects in bringing the clients’ visions into reality.

"Notably, the Como Residences Penthouse has not only secured its place as Dubai's pinnacle of luxury but has also globally ranked as the third-most expensive penthouse ever built and sold worldwide, and the most expensive front beach penthouse in the world," they added.

In tandem with this groundbreaking achievement, Benjelloun Piper Architecture has revealed the launch of its new office in Dubai’s vibrant City Walk.

