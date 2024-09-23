His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today approved an AED10 billion expansion plan for the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai. On completion, the DEC will become the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region. Part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai’s vision of becoming a dynamic economic hub, driven by global exhibitions and events.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “We have approved the master plan for the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, with an investment of AED10 billion. This iconic venue will not only become the largest indoor exhibition and events destination in the region but also set new global standards for excellence in the industry. We are committed to consolidating Dubai’s status as a global leader in the events and exhibitions sector and the top destination for mega events.”

He added, “Our events provide platforms for connecting people, ideas, and opportunities from across the globe. They provide the impetus for economic growth, boost tourism, and contribute significantly to advancing our national projects, strengthening Dubai's growing role as a global economic hub.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on the DEC masterplan in the presence of Mohammed Al Shaibani, Director-General of The Ruler’s Court of Dubai; Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA); Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; and the senior management of DWTC.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Board of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), said, “Dubai has evolved from a travel and tourism gateway into a global hub of innovation, connectivity, and forward-looking enterprise. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we have reinforced our status as one of the world’s most influential cities - a place where the world converges to shape the future of business, enterprise and creativity, making Dubai a vibrant city that attracts talent and opportunity from around the globe.”

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed added, “The expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre has been strategically planned to align with the visionary goals of Expo City Dubai, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and the recently announced expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the world’s largest once fully operational. The synchronised development of this unique urban hub, along with its thriving communities, showcases Dubai’s forward-thinking approach in establishing a blueprint for a future city that meets the highest global standards.”

During the briefing, Helal Saeed Almarri highlighted the DWTC’s commitment to tripling the economic contribution of its Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) sector to AED54 billion annually by 2033, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This ambitious expansion plan is set to significantly increase DWTC’s share of the multi-billion-dollar MICE industry. Building on its world-class event-hosting infrastructure and over four decades of sustained economic value generation, the planned expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre will further strengthen the emirate’s position as a preferred global hub for international exhibitions, conferences, and experiential consumer events.

Helal Saeed Almarri said, “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, diversification and sustainable growth remain central to positioning Dubai as a leading global economic hub. By leveraging our strategic location as a crossroads for international trade, we continue to provide a comprehensive ecosystem, enabling platforms, and world-class infrastructure that support global business and commerce. The expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre will propel the next phase of the MICE sector’s evolution, building on our regional leadership and advanced event-hosting capabilities to drive sustainable growth and economic progress for the global MICE industry. Our goal is to solidify Dubai’s standing as one of the top three global destinations for tourism and business, reinforcing the city’s role as a model of innovation and opportunity on the global stage.”

The DEC master plan outlines the venue’s expansion in three key phases to accommodate the increasing demand for large-scale venues. In Phase 1, set for completion by 2026, the Dubai Exhibition Centre will feature 140,000 square metres of exhibition space, nearly two and a half times its current capacity of 58,000 square metres.

Phase 2, expected to be completed by 2028, will expand the total exhibition space to nearly 160,000 square metres, along with enhancements to supporting infrastructure, road networks, and dedicated multi-storey parking. The final phase, expected to be completed by 2031, will increase the total indoor exhibition space to 180,000 square metres, featuring 26 halls on a single contiguous level that spans 1.2 kilometres. This will accommodate one mega event or up to 20 simultaneous smaller events. The final phase will include a 300+ key hotel, retail outlets, commercial offices, and an industrial kitchen for fully integrated operations.

Once all phases of expansion are complete, the DEC will be 1.5 times larger than the current Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC), serving as the new home for mega exhibitions. This expansion will enable Dubai to double the number of large-scale events hosted annually, increasing from approximately 300 today to over 600 by 2033, thereby reinforcing the emirate's status as a leading hub for international exhibitions and business events.

The next-generation destination will enhance Dubai’s calendar of global events across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, food and beverages, financial services, energy, and real estate. It will also introduce platforms to drive greater global participation in rapidly evolving fields such as media and entertainment, mobility, education, tourism, and manufacturing.

Furthermore, the DEC master plan supports the establishment of Dubai's new urban centre, encompassing Expo City Dubai, the UAE’s first 15-minute city, the broader Dubai South community, and Al Maktoum International Airport.