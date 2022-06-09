Cairo – Raya Holding for Financial Investment has signed an agreement with Huawei Egypt to cooperate in establishing data centres powered by clean energy to achieve carbon neutrality and build a green future.

This agreement is in line with Egypt's efforts to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) and the National Strategy for Climate Change 2050, according to a press release on Thursday.

The CEO of Raya Information Technology, Hisham Abdel Rassoul, said that Raya seeks to strengthen its cooperation with Huawei to support its future projects and operational work.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first three months (3M) of 2022, Raya Holding's consolidated net profits increased by 49.6% to EGP 53.58 million, compared to EGP 35.80 million in the same period of 2021.

