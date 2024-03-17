Hossam Saif Al-Din, CEO of Capgemini Egypt, announced that the company exclusively exports its services to countries in Europe and the Middle East.

In an interview with Daily News Egypt, he highlighted the company’s strategic advantage stemming from the devaluation of the Egyptian pound. Despite the challenges in quantifying the exact benefits due to fluctuating exchange rates, he emphasized that exchange rate stability is crucial for companies to develop a future outlook and to accurately price services and manage costs.

Saif Al-Din noted the substantial footprint of the parent company in India, which employs over 100,000 individuals. He expressed the company’s intention to establish a similar presence in Egypt, positioning it as a service hub for Capgemini Global.

The company is currently exploring partnerships with various universities to provide education and training opportunities for students, facilitated by seasoned professionals. The initiative aims to foster language skills among students, potentially through enhanced assessments or financial incentives upon completion of language courses.

The CEO pointed out that Capgemini Egypt’s current employee count stands at 350, with an ambitious plan to increase this number to 3,000 within the next three years. He also mentioned that Capgemini Global caters to over 20 European client companies from its principal branch.

Saif Al-Din added that the company leverages artificial intelligence across multiple languages to serve clients in sectors such as payments, electronic collections, and automotive. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its services to include human resources operations. He cited the global outsourcing services market’s annual revenue of $550bn, underscoring the sector’s growth parallel to technological advancements.

Capgemini Global is committed to helping companies integrate various technologies, collaborating with leading international firms like IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Google, and Chatbot. This collaboration enables clients to harness these technologies effectively through Capgemini’s workforce.

He further stated that Capgemini’s global investment has reached $1bn, with Capgemini Egypt securing a portion of these investments. He referenced India’s robust outsourcing market, which boasts annual exports between $150-160bn, suggesting that Egypt’s outsourcing sector has the potential to achieve similar success over time.

Capgemini has recently acquired a 10,000-square-meter office space within Cairo Festival City’s Fifth Settlement. This acquisition will accommodate up to 1,600 employees, complemented by flexible work-from-home policies. The management team is in place, and the company is fully operational.

Lastly, Saif Al-Din emphasized the company’s multilingual operational focus, with a particular emphasis on Arabic for the Gulf region, as well as English, French, and German, to attract a diverse clientele.

