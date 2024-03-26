Egypt - Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Egypt Telecom, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), the National Telecommunications Institute (NTI), and Indian company Tejas Networks, which specializes in designing and manufacturing network products.

The MoU is set to catalyze the local production of telecommunications products in Egypt and establish a Tejas Academy to cultivate expertise in the latest networking and communication technologies.

Under this partnership, Tejas will locally produce communication products using fiber optic technology. The MoU also provides for an export subsidy for the company.

Tejas is committed to setting up an engineering research and development center, alongside a technical support center in Egypt to cater to the Egyptian market, as well as Africa and the Middle East.

In line with capacity-building efforts, Tejas Academy will be established to train and certify Egyptian engineers through the NTI, focusing on network and fiber optic technologies.

Moreover, Tejas will offer a training-of-trainers program for 25 NTI-affiliated trainers and will make its training materials accessible.

Minister Amr Talaat highlighted that the MoU encompasses the production of telecommunications products with a minimum added value of 45%, alongside training initiatives for youth to maintain these products and provide technical support during operation. It also includes the creation of a communications research and development unit in collaboration with Tejas and the NTI.

The minister further stated that the collaboration aims to channel Indian investments into Egypt and foster a local communications product industry, thereby enhancing digital infrastructure development across the Republic, reducing dollar imports, and generating export opportunities for these products in neighboring markets. Additionally, it will create job opportunities in technical support and offer maintenance and installation services for operational products.

Ajit Gupte, the Indian Ambassador to Egypt, remarked that the expanding cooperation in the communications and information technology sector presents significant opportunities for Indian companies in Egypt.

The ambassador noted that the MoU introduces a new dimension to the bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the joint manufacturing of communication products.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

