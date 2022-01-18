ArabFinance: Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) (RMDA) has begun the commercial production of Molupiravir Rameda, according to a press release.

Molupiravir Rameda is the generic form of oral antiviral medicine developed by Merck to treat Covid-19 in adults.

The new medicine has received the necessary authorization form from the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA).

This came after Mercks version has received the emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the standard authorization from the UKs Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Mercks developed version has obtained these authorizations to be used in the treatment of mild-to-moderate symptoms of Covid-19 in adults.

Under Ramedas production plan, it is collaborating with both the EDA and the Egyptian Ministry of Health, seeking to fully meet the market demand in a timely manner.

The antiviral will be released into the market prior to the end of the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 at a retail price of EGP 625 per 40 capsules.

As an oral treatment, Molnupiravir Rameda offers a significant new addition to the arsenal of medicines weve deployed against the pandemic so far, which have contributed 12% to our overall top line in 9M21 (first nine months of 2021), CEO of Rameda Amr Morsy commented.

Molnupiravir Rameda is the latest addition to our antivirals portfolio and will allow the company to capture a greater share of the fast-growing antivirals market. According to IQVIA, as of November 2021 strictly private sales of antivirals reached c.EGP 230 million during the eleven-month period. This is in addition to the potential and sizable sales generated in the tender and export markets, Mosry said.

Subject to supportive medical evidence, we expect Molnupiravir Rameda to potentially generate an upside in the coming year, and we will move with urgency and determination to bring the treatment to patients across the country as rapidly as possible, he added.

Rameda is an Egypt-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals.

It operates three fully independent factories at its plant, including 20 production lines capable of producing a wide range of general medicinal forms, namely eye drops, solid dosage forms, syrups, blow-fill-seal, and lyophilized vials, among others.