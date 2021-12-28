ArabFinance: Platform Leaders, an American platform specialized in the development of tech solutions, announced launching "Homes.com.eg" platform in Egypt, a press release by the company said.

The new platform will include all the syndicated information related to the real estate projects, investment areas and opportunities in all new cities and other existing cities.

Accordingly, the platform is considered a reliable reference for all those wishing to invest and buy properties in Egypt.

Ahmed Elbatrawy, Chairperson and Founder of Platform Leaders, said that the main and ultimate goal behind launching this platform is to support property exporting operation, compliments with the government of Egypts initiative to attract foreign investments in the sector.

Elbatrawy pointed out that Egypt enjoys promising and attractive investment opportunities in a large number of vital cities and regions, but it lacks the availability of accurate and documented information about the projects and the process of acquisition, which in turn wastes billions of dollars of potential FDIs.

He added that this project is considered of national wide interest and will generate immediate returns for the state through integrating different players of the real estate marketing and sales and those in charge of the real estate sector in the fiscal system.

He pointed out that the platform named Homes.com.eg is considered the first and the largest online platform specialized in Egypt to list all the current real estate projects with a different international approach, assigning an initial investments of EGP 150m for the kickstart of the project.

Platform Leaders strategy in Egypt is based on years of experiences in the real estate market of the United States of America extend for more than 30 years. Moreover, the success of its experience in the USA encouraged Platform Leaders to consider expanding and establishing branches for the company, Elbatrawy elaborated.

He further noted that the first targeted market is Egypt, given the remarkable transformation in the sector and lets not forget the global digital transformation wave in the different business sector which have recently hit the Egyptian consumer, especially in light of the Egyptian states adoption of digital transformation in all formal and informal state bodies and institutions.

The platform will allow the access to education and training material for marketers and realtors on the Homes.com.eg and qualify them with the most essential skills to ensure the proper deal closing, Elbatrawy concluded.