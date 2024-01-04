SNF, a global industry leader in water-soluble polymers, has announced a $250 million expansion plan in Oman, Times of Oman said in a report.

The leading manufacturer of polyacrylamide (water-soluble synthetic linear polymers used in pulp and paper production, agriculture, food processing, mining, and as a flocculant in wastewater treatment) expects to use these funds to further develop its production capabilities within the country.

It aims at meeting infrastructure needs of its key clients, expand its workforce in the region and promote academic collaborations and research and development (R&D) activities in the oil and gas sector in Oman, said the report.

SNF plans to open its Regional SNF Technical Centre in Muscat this year. To be known as RSTC Oman, it will serve as SNF’s R&D hub for the entire Gulf region.

This facility aims at developing world-leading polymer expertise to support customers to achieve their production and sustainability objectives at every phase of oil and gas lifecycle, it said.

