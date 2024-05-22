UAE – Honeywell and Volts joined forces to develop the first gigafactory in Abu Dhabi, which will focus on delivering battery cells for Residential Energy Storage Systems (RESS).

In line with the sustainability discussions during COP28 in the UAE, the gigafactory is set to be completed by the end of 2026, according to a press release.

Under the partnership, Honeywell will provide enhanced solutions for equipment in addition to serving as a key technological partner for Volts.

The collaboration aligns with the two organizations’ objectives to develop innovative technologies, contributing to boosting the energy sector and environmental sustainability.

George Bou Mitri, Vice President of Honeywell Industrial Automation in MENA, said: “This collaboration with Volts will serve to further the nation’s drive toward sustainable and renewable sources of energy and support the realisation of the closing agreement at COP28, which helped lay the framework for an equitable energy transition.”

Andrey Kozhevin, Managing Partner of Volts UAE Limited, said: "Our great strategic partnership with Honeywell, which brings years of experience in gigafactory automation worldwide, plays a key role in guaranteeing the project launches on schedule and at the highest innovation standards.”

“By attracting top talent and best-in-class equipment to the first gigafactory project, we are confident in building a sustainable future with a reliable product made right here in the Emirates,” Kozhevin added.

Operating in the Middle East for over 70 years, Honeywell’s solutions integrate physical products with advanced software to create value for customers. It also backs long-term national development visions and economic diversification across the region.

Meanwhile, Volts is a leading producer of energy storage based in Abu Dhabi and supports the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050.

