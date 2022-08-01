Riyadh – Saudi Steel Pipe Company has inked a supply contract worth SAR 94.70 million with Uruguay-based Tenaris Global Services (TGS).

Under the five-month agreement, the Saudi firm will provide TGS with oil and gas steel pipes, according to a recent bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the steel manufacturer pointed out that the deal will reflect on its financials during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 as well as Q1-23.

Last March, the two entities signed a supply deal at a total value of SAR 88.50 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).