Egypt - Oraimo, the no.1 TWS & Power bank brand in Africa, has opened its first production line in Egypt, located in the Silicon Valley for Electronic Industries (SVEi) in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) in Ain Sokhna.

The factory, which was officially inaugurated in September, is the first of its kind in Egypt to specialize in manufacturing mobile accessories. It aligns with Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to reduce the country’s dependence on imports and increase local production and exports. It also plays a vital role in reaching African markets.

This move enables the brand to apply high quality and management standards in its Egyptian market.

The SVEi factory has started producing two of Oraimo’s best-selling products: the Oraimo Watch Lite and the FreePods 3C earphones. These are the first smart devices to be locally made in Egypt and they will be exported to other African countries.

The factory employs 57 local workers and 2 senior managers who have been trained and are working closely together to fulfill the brand’s commitment to nurturing local talent and contributing to the development of Egypt’s technological and economic ecosystem.

According to the national manager of Oraimo, the brand’s investment in local manufacturing reflects its deep confidence in Egypt’s potential to become a prosperous nation.

He said: “We are incredibly proud to say that our smartwatch and earphones are made in Egypt, by Egyptians, and for Africa. This is just the beginning of our ambitious journey to create a range of smart devices that will not only cater to the local market but also reach customers in Africa.”

The first batch of these “Made in Egypt” Oraimo products are now available on the market.

Oraimo is the world’s leading smart accessories brand, sold in 60 countries. The brand was founded in 2014 and it entered the Egyptian market in 2017. It has more than 2000 service centers in Egypt and a network covering manufacturing, aftersales, logistics, and supply chain. It strives to deliver the most enjoyable experience to customers.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).