Egypt - The President of the Egyptian Apparel Export Council, Marie Louis Bishara, has announced that the garment sector’s exports amounted to $2.2bn during the period from January to November 2023. Bishara added that the sector’s exports to the European Union, which is the second largest market for Egyptian ready-made garments, increased by 6% to record $467m in the period from January to November 2023, compared to $439m in the same period of 2022.

She added that Spain was the top European importer of clothing, with a value of $116m in the first 11 months of 2023, compared to $87m in the same period of 2022, an increase of 33%. The sector’s exports to the Netherlands also increased by 5% to record $62m during the period from January to November 2023, compared to $59m during the same period in 2022, while exports to Turkey jumped to $215m from $140m, an increase of 54%.

Bishara noted that the sector’s exports to Arab countries also witnessed a noticeable increase, with Saudi Arabia leading the list, recording a 68% increase to reach $89m in the period from January to November 2023, compared to $53m. Additionally, exports to Libya also increased to a record $60m from $33m, an increase of 82%.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).