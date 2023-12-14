Egyptian real estate developer Ava Mina Group is planning to establish a marble production factory in Saudi Arabia in 2024, with investments of around $3 million, the group’s Chairman Ashraf Awad told Al Arabiya Business.

Set to be built on a 40,000-square-meter area, the factory’s expected sales are estimated at $100 million annually, Awad pointed out.

The project’s production will be fully directed toward the Saudi market, and it is expected to start operation in January 2025, he added.

