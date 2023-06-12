Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has officially started manufacturing and rolling out its devices in the Egyptian market via its factory in 10th of Ramadan City, Al Mal reported, citing a source familiar with the matter on June 11th.

Vivo is looking forward to expanding its business to meet the domestic and export demand, the source noted.

It is worth mentioning that Vivo is the fourth smartphone brand to manufacture its devices locally in Egypt, following Nokia phone manufacturer HMD Global Oy, Samsung, and Infinix.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).