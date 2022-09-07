ABU DHABI - Borouge, a leading petrochemical company providing innovative and differentiated solutions, continues to strengthen its existing value-chain partnerships through several new opportunities in Egypt – a strategic market where the Company has long-standing ties.

Borouge has contributed to shaping the country’s most prominent projects, which are driving demand for energy, infrastructure, and agriculture solutions.

In 2020, Borouge established its marketing office in Egypt as a result of the long history of collaboration between Borouge and its loyal Egyptian manufacturers for the past two decades and in line with its growth strategy and commitment to meet the requirements of customers in the MENA region.

Borouge’s first shipment of products reached Egypt in 2002, setting strong foundations for a long-term relationship with an increasing number of customers.

Borouge partnered with Krah Misr, a leading manufacturer of large diameter pipes and fittings, to supply infrastructure solutions for the world’s largest wastewater treatment plant, Bahr Al Baqar Wastewater Plant. The Guinness World Record winner is situated in the northwest of Egypt.

Borouge also collaborated with Egypt Cable, a leading cable manufacturer, to provide sustainable and innovative power cabling for the world’s largest solar photovoltaic park, Benban Solar Park.

The US$4 billion (EGP63.9 billion) solar power complex is made up of 41 solar power plants and was built to realise the goals of the Egypt’s national Sustainable Energy Strategy 2035, which include generating 20 percent of the country’s power needs from renewable sources. Egypt Cable manufactured the cabling of the solar installations for the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, using Borouge’s and Borealis’ innovative energy solutions.

Borouge supplied the gas distribution company, Egypt Gas, with energy and infrastructure solutions to power thousands of households as part of the ‘Hayah Karima’ initiative (meaning Decent Life). The US$38.2 billion (EGP600 billion) project aims to improve the quality of life and standard of living of over half of Egypt’s population – mainly in the poorest rural communities - under the National Vision 2030.

Borouge supplied Egypt-based Emirati Jenaan Pipes & Irrigations Systems company (JPIS) with its innovative and sustainable solutions for the manufacturing of irrigation pipe systems used in one of the world’s largest sugar refineries. The refinery located in Egypt, with JPIS already installing its polyethylene pipes. The pipes range from 32-milimeter (mm) to 600 mm in diameter for more than 700 pivot systems, drawing water from wells drilled into the Nubian aquifer to irrigate an area of 76,000 hectares.