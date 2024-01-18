The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) inaugurated the petrochemical production plant EUP Egypt, the first factory with 100% Vietnamese investments, in Sadat City, as per a statement on January 17th.

The factory will specialize in producing filler masterbatch, used in the manufacture of plastic pipes and bags, at an investment cost of $30 million in the first phase.

The factory’s production capacity will be 300,000 tons to meet the needs of the local market and exports.

