Cairo – Egypt plans to restructure ChillOut fuel stations in preparation for selling them to the private sector, Asharq Business reported.

Hala El-Saeed, Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development, revealed in an interview with Asharq on the sidelines of the 28th annual United Nations (UN) climate conference (COP28), which is being held in Dubai during the 30 November– 12 December 2023 period.

The transaction is expected to take place following the completion of a deal to sell state-owned petrochemical companies and Wataniya fuel stations, which will be delayed by a few weeks beyond its scheduled date at the end of next December.

Wataniya is fully owned by the Egyptian Army's National Service Projects Organization (NSPO).

Founded in 1993, the company owns about 255 service and car fuel stations, and has 20 stations under construction, in addition to 25 stations in the planning stage.

