BAGHDAD- Iraq has identified more than five cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Five infected persons were from the northern city of Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, the statement said.

More cases have been reported among foreign diplomats in Baghdad, the ministry said without elaborating on the number of cases.

Coronavirus infections have significantly decreased in recent months helped by rising numbers of vaccinated people.

