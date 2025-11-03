A partnership was announced today between Madbridge Commercial Investment, an Emirati investment company, and Animotion Media Group, the global studio behind popular children’s series such as The Fixies, Tina & Tony, Finnick, and BabyRiki, aiming to establish a regional entertainment hub that brings world-class creative production standards to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The partnership also seeks to build a fully integrated entertainment ecosystem encompassing animation, live-action series, digital channels, and local distribution platforms.

The project will be headquartered at the Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi, with a focus on producing content that resonates with audiences across the MENA region while achieving global reach.

In addition to its globally recognised animation brands, Animotion is preparing to launch a new slate of live-action series targeting children and teenagers.

This partnership aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to strengthen its creative economy and family entertainment sector. It also reflects Madbridge’s investment focus on sectors that combine sustainable economic growth with cultural value, while underscoring Animotion’s commitment to expanding its presence in the region.

Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Madbridge Commercial Investment, said, “Our partnership with Animotion reflects our commitment to investing in industries that combine creativity, technology, and positive impact. Abu Dhabi offers the ideal environment to develop world-class entertainment content for both regional and international audiences.”

Julia Nikolaeva, General Manager of Animotion Media Group, added, “Together with Madbridge, we are building a regional creative hub capable of developing content that speaks to MENA audiences and reaches global viewers.”