UAE - Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WBTM Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, and DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences have named Nader Halim as the new Cluster General Manager.

Halim is a seasoned hotelier with over 24 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has spent 20 of these with Hilton. In his new role, he will spearhead Hilton’s three world-class properties located on Yas Island, a popular business and entertainment hub. He is responsible for positioning these properties as preferred destinations for both GCC residents as well as international travellers.

Prior to his appointment as the Cluster General Manager of Hilton’s Yas Island hotels, Halim managed the group’s Ras Al Khaimah properties, as the Cluster General Manager for DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah, and DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Corniche Residences.

Halim was appointed General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah in 2016. During his tenure, he successfully positioned the property as a key family destination and also oversaw the opening of the largest Hampton by Hilton in the world, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, during the pandemic.

Commenting on his new role, Halim said: “I’m delighted to take on the mantle of leading the dedicated teams at these recently opened properties. It is a promising time to come on board as Yas Island is booming with new developments, including the opening of Yas Creative Hub.”

An Egyptian national, he graduated from the Faculty of Tourism & Hotels at Helwan University in Cairo. He started his career as a Sales Executive and worked with a number of renowned hospitality brands, before joining Hilton in 2002 as a Sales Manager at Hilton Al Ain.

Among other senior appointments, he was Cluster Director of Sales for Hilton, before being promoted to Director of Business Development. In addition, Halim’s career in the region also includes a successful stint as the General Manager of Hilton Salalah Resort in Oman.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).