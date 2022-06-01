The recently concluded The Hotel Show Dubai, the largest business event for the hotel and hospitality industry, welcomed over 22,000 visitors across all of its co-located shows, bringing regional and global attendees together.

Elaine O’Connell, Vice President, Design & Hospitality, dmg events, said: “We are so proud to see how this event continues to bring people together, not only from the region but globally too. 20% of our total visitors at The Hotel Show came from international markets while 80% came from the UAE, showing that as we move into a new phase following the pandemic, the importance of in-person connections are more important than ever, and collaboration is a key element of the industry’s recovery.

“We are also delighted to have showcased the latest in design and interior trends through INDEX 2022 and Workspace alongside The Leisure Show and HITEC Dubai, which bring together every aspect of the hospitality industry to discuss innovation, sustainability and technology.”

The event was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and showcased the latest industry innovations, while serving as the definitive meeting place for hospitality suppliers from throughout the world and Middle East.

Across the event, conferences, seminars and features offered visitors in-depth analysis, live culinary experiences and inter-industry debates, helping to drive the industry forward.

The Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals association (HFTP) brought together technology professionals for HITEC Dubai, an intensive education programme planned by an expert Advisory Council. HITEC Dubai, bought together world-renowned hospitality-tech experts from some of the region’s leading hotels and resorts with themes including cybersecurity, financial management, tech innovation and IT operations.

The Hospitality Leadership Forum brought together hotel owners, operators and managers in the wake of the most challenging and disruptive period in recent decades. Experts shared knowledge and expertise on how to move into a new era of hospitality. Key themes in the 2022 programme included the latest innovations, the impact of the Metaverse on hospitality and sustainable and ethical hospitality.

“This year’s programme has been so diverse and really marks the turning point in the industry,” said Elaine O’Connell, Vice President, Design & Hospitality, dmg events. “In spite of the last two years being the toughest time in decades, there has been a huge sense of positivity and camaraderie among the attendees which offers a bright future to the industry as we move beyond the pandemic.”

Other conferences included the F&B Stakeholders’ Summit, UAE Professional Housekeepers Group Meeting, the Hospitality, Lifestyle, Wellness and Spa Forum and the Hospitality Engineers Middle East Annual Conference.

Competitions and challenges such as the Chefs Table and Housekeepers League of Champions saw teams from some of the biggest hotel groups battle it out over the course of the event’s three-days showcasing the region’s talent and honouring the industry’s unsung talent. Taking away the award for the Chefs Table were Radisson Blu, Deira and Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi took the crown for Housekeepers League of Champions.

“We envisage the industry will be in a much different place as we come together next year with key changes such as sustainability and innovation as we move forward as an industry,” said Elaine O’Connell, Vice President, Design & Hospitality, dmg events. “These are changing times and innovation is at the heart of this period.”

The event’s strategic partners included Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Hama MEA (Hospitality Asset Managers Association) and The Dubai Restaurant Group.

