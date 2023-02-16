Radisson Hotel Group has announced its outlook for the coming year with plans to add over 5,000 keys to its portfolio in the next five years as it aims to become one of the top three hotel groups in the world.

Currently operating 56 hotels and resorts in the Middle East region, the Group manages 15,230 keys spanning nine distinctive brands. Radisson Hotel Group has 39 hotels in the pipeline, further expanding its strong portfolio of hotels and resorts across the region.

In 2022, Radisson Hotel Group dealt across key feeder markets, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan, by adding five properties to its development portfolio and by opening over 1,250 keys. For 2023, the Group is looking to further expand its footprint in the region, with eight new openings across the Middle East in the coming months.

In the UAE alone, Radisson Hotel Group has 16 hotels in operation, including the recently launched Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah, located in the heart of the popular West Beach in Palm Jumeirah. Having been recently named the most popular destination in the world by TripAdvisor Traveller Choice Awards, Dubai continues to solidify its position as a leading hub for leisure and business travel. In line with that vision, the Group remains focused on expanding its footprint in the global city, to cater to evolving customer demand through its diverse range of brands.

Elie Milky, Vice President, Development, Middle East, Pakistan, Greece and Cyprus, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “The past year has been tremendously positive across key markets with a strong comeback of both leisure and business travel. The UAE has been leading the path to global recovery, with Saudi Arabia leading the region and the world in terms of development and investment activity. Both countries are set to continue paving the way to becoming established hubs for the travel and tourism industry. At Radisson Hotel Group, we remain agile and creative to respond to ever-changing market conditions and ensure our offering continues to be diverse to cater to several investor profiles.”

In line with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is now the fastest-growing market in the region and the Group is on a steady path to become one of the biggest operators in the Kingdom. In 2022, the Group launched Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport, marking its first Radisson-branded property in the capital. June saw the opening of Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel, which is the luxury lifestyle brand’s second hotel in the city, further enhancing its collection of city and leisure hotels across Riyadh.

Further solidifying its presence in Saudi Arabia, Radisson Hotel Group has a robust pipeline in place, including Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center - the Group’s eighth hotel in the capital - and Park Inn by Radisson hotels in Makkar’s Thakher City Development.

In Jeddah, the Group expanded its presence by signing Radisson Hotel Jeddah, bringing the Radisson brand to the city. Furthermore, the signing of the first Radisson RED hotel in the capital’s prestigious Diriyah project debuted its fifth brand in the Kingdom, making for a fantastic addition to the Group’s current portfolio. As religious tourism is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, the Group is set to operate over 5,000 keys in the Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah in the coming years.

“We remain optimistic about the future of hospitality, and we are on track to reach our goal of having 100 properties in the region in the next three years and 150 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments by 2030. We will continue driving significant growth and further expanding our footprint across key markets, most notably KSA and the UAE, to positively contribute to the region’s thriving tourism and travel sectors,” concluded Milky.

With over 45 hotels and more than 8,000 rooms in operation and under development, Radisson Hotel Group aims to reach 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia by 2030 after announcing the opening of a fully-fledged regional office in Riyadh last year to support this growth.

Radisson Hotel Group also signed two Park Inn by Radisson hotels and serviced apartments in Muscat and in Kuwait, offering 108 keys and 250 keys, respectively, further cementing its place across the GCC in 2022.

It currently maintains its position as one of the largest operators in Oman while in Kuwait its legacy continues since opening the first hotel in the country and the region more than 40 years ago. The further signing of a 180-key Radisson Blu in Amman marks the symbolic re-entry of the Group to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan after some years of absence.

