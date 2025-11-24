Marriott International has reached a milestone of 100 combined open and pipeline hotels in Saudi Arabia following the signing of an agreement with a fund managed by SEDCO Capital for a 1,100 room Courtyard by Marriott in Makkah.

The property will be situated within the Holy City’s landmark Masar destination which is owned, developed and operated by Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction.

Expected to open in 2030, Courtyard by Marriott Makkah Masar is anticipated to deliver the brand’s signature blend of exceptional hospitality, modern comfort and purposeful design.

“Achieving the 100-property milestone in Saudi Arabia underscores Marriott’s commitment to one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality markets,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “The signing of Courtyard by Marriott Makkah Masar reflects our confidence in the Kingdom’s tourism growth and infrastructure development. As part of our broader expansion aligned with Vision 2030, this project also strengthens our presence in the Holy City of Makkah and will offer visitors a modern, service-oriented hospitality experience within the landmark Masar master plan.”

Spanning over 4,500sqm, Courtyard by Marriott Makkah Masar is anticipated to feature 1,100 guest rooms and suites, multiple dining experiences and meeting and event facilities, including a ballroom.

Plans for the hotel also include a fitness centre, a kids club and retail offerings. The hotel aims to offer visitors a welcoming environment with convenient access to Makkah’s most significant landmarks.”

The hotel will be strategically located within the expansive Masar destination masterplan which will be defined by a central pedestrian walkway leading to the Masjid al-Haram.

Masar destination is a landmark urban development featuring a mix of hospitality, commercial, retail and residential offerings alongside cultural centres.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to host 30 million pilgrims annually, the project aims to enhance infrastructure, improve connectivity and elevate Makkah’s resident and visitor experience.

The project will also benefit from the Transit-Oriented Development masterplan which aims to modernise urban transport infrastructure to improve the experience of residents and the increasing number of pilgrims.

Abdulwahhab Abed, Chief Executive Officer of SEDCO Capital added, “This agreement builds on SEDCO Capital’s established track record in Makkah’s hospitality sector and reinforces our strategy to expand investor access to resilient, Shariah-compliant real estate opportunities. In alignment with Vision 2030 and its objectives to enhance services for pilgrims, this development aims to strengthen year-round hospitality capacity and operational efficiency, while generating sustainable, long-term value for our investors.”

The tourism sector in Makkah continues to demonstrate strong growth, driven by sustained religious and domestic visitation. Strategic developments such as Masar destination aim to reshape the city’s urban and transit landscape, enrich the pilgrimage experience and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. With robust infrastructure investments, steady visitor demand and its enduring significance as a global spiritual hub, Makkah remains a key destination for hospitality growth and development.

“Makkah is a dynamic destination with growing tourism potential. We look forward to working with Marriott International on this landmark development within Masar, a destination that reflects the city’s evolving urban and hospitality landscape,” said Mr. Yasser AbuAteek, Chief Executive Officer of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction. “This collaboration aligns with our shared vision to enrich the experience of Makkah’s visitors and residents by driving sustainable, high-quality development and broadening the hospitality offerings available to them. It also reflects the continued flourishing of the city’s real estate and hotel sectors, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Marriott hotels have been operating in Saudi Arabia for over four decades and today the company has 44 properties and over 11,000 rooms in operation across 13 of its brands.

Courtyard by Marriott brand, renowned for its thoughtful design and tailor-made service, remains the company’s most global brand and currently operates six properties in the Kingdom.

