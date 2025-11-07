Ennismore, a lifestyle hospitality company, and Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company operating in more than 30 countries, have partnered to introduce Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas at Hatta Resorts.

Set to open in December 2025, the project marks Our Habitas' UAE debut and represents a new milestone in Dubai Holding’s efforts to further enhance Hatta Resorts’ offering as a leading tourism destination.

The upcoming Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas will invite guests to immerse themselves in spaces designed for self-expression and connection, set against the breathtaking Hajar mountains and overlooking Hatta Dam.

50 bespoke ‘airstreams’ with sweeping views over the valley or lake will combine low-impact design, locally sourced materials and organic textiles that evoke a sense of place, while wooden decks invite moments of quiet reflection.

The Lake House serves as the central gathering point - a striking communal space anchored by an expansive infinity pool offering panoramic mountain views.

Experiential programming inspired by Hatta’s natural environment and cultural heritage will be central to the guest experience, with restorative rituals and creative workshops drawing from Hajar tradition.

The holistic wellness concept will include a nature-inspired hot and cold therapy area with a barrel sauna, an outdoor cold plunge and a hot tub, as well as sound healing, yoga and meditation sessions.

In addition to hiking and biking trails, the lake features a jetty equipped with kayaks and paddle boards. As night falls, the observatory deck will offer floor seating and telescopes for stargazing.

Dining concepts curated by Ennismore’s F&B platform will feature food trucks and live barbecue stations, celebrating regional flavours in a relaxed, open-air setting under Hatta’s night skies.

Louis Abi Abboud, Regional Head of Lifestyle Collective MEAIT at Ennismore, said, “Curating a thoughtful gateway to authentic, awe-inspiring locations is a core pillar of the Our Habitas brand, and Hatta delivers on that in multitudes. It is rapidly emerging as a distinctive destination for tourism and hospitality, blending natural beauty, cultural heritage and outdoor adventure. Caravan Hatta by OurHabitas will be an adventure camp for modern-day explorers and a new home for connection, exploration and play in Hatta. We are delighted to be once again partnering with Dubai Holding to bring an incredible resort to life under one of our lifestyle brands.”

Roudi Soubra, Vice President, Asset Management, Dubai Holding, said, “Our partnership with Ennismore and Our Habitas marks an important milestone in advancing Hatta Resorts as a distinctive destination within Dubai’s tourism landscape. Theretreat introduces a unique hospitality concept that celebrates Hatta’s natural beauty while supporting our broader vision to enhance Dubai’s standing as a global centre for tourism and recreation. It also reflects our Group’s long-term commitment to investing in exceptional destinations and collaborating with world-class partners to deliver enduring value for the Emirate.”

