Located in the beating heart of Dubai, the first vertical urban resort from ultra-luxury hospitality brand One&Only is set to welcome guests from December 1.

An architectural icon, One&Only One Za’abeel represents a captivating duality – a place where the charms of Dubai meet the energy of the futuristic city; where the garden meets the sky; and where the traditional horizontal resort has been reimagined into a vertical masterpiece, said a statement.

“Kerzner International has always challenged conventions – and our first One&Only Urban Resort is no exception. One&Only One Za’abeel redefines what it means to provide ultra-luxury hospitality in the heart of a city,” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International.

“Our urban resorts have all the elements of One&Only’s DNA – life and energy, space and privacy, curated experiences and exceptional service – translated to a dynamic urban setting. Found in the most inspiring destinations on Earth, each One&Only resort is an exceptional one-off, celebrating the unique charisma of its location. Perpetually altering Dubai’s skyline, One Za’abeel is a landmark architectural development not just for the UAE, but for the world – and we’re thrilled to introduce our first Urban Resort in such a spectacular setting.”

Rising above the city’s Za’abeel neighbourhood, overlooking Dubai’s glittering skyline, the resort is located in the One Za’abeel development by acclaimed architects Nikken Sekkei. A bold new vision of innovation and aspiration, One Za’abeel’s dual skyscrapers are dramatically intersected by the world’s longest cantilever, The Link – a futuristic boulevard floating 100 metres above the street.

Spaces to Unwind

One&Only One Za’abeel’s expansive rooms, suites, and Villa One penthouse are amongst the largest in Dubai. Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy, the interiors take their cue from the Za’abeel location. Meaning ‘white sand’ in the local Emirati dialect, Za’abeel’s soulful narrative is intuitively woven into the fabric of the resort, with a soothing neutral colour palette and subtle sand motifs in the textiles, artworks, and sculptural lighting.

Another first for One&Only, a one-of-a-kind collection of corner suites feature exceptional amenities that cater to discerning travellers. Designed for effortless city living, the Grand Panoramic Suite offer 180-degree views of Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline. The Sanctuary Suites include a massage table, meditation and stretching zone, exercise equipment and in-room spa treatments, while the Creative Suites feature acoustic panelling and the latest AV technology.

The Royal Suite, designed to unwind in utmost comfort, offering three distinct living areas including a sumptuous lounge with standalone bar, a dedicated dining area with seating for 10 guests and a private sitting room. The resort also introduces a series of two-storey spaces, including Sama Signature Duplex Suite and Villa One. Spread over 755 sqm, the Villa One penthouse is a contemporary Arabian reimagining of One&Only’s signature beach villas at a lofty new height. Villa One features two bedrooms, an elegant majlis (reception lounge), outdoor infinity pool, cinema, gym, and exclusive benefits including a dedicated host, in-villa personal training and spa treatments, and access to a private chef.

Within this exceptional development you’ll also find One&Only One Za’abeel Private Homes. The pinnacle of luxury living in Dubai, these remarkable branded residences unlock an exclusive community, a coveted network of privileges, and captivating life and energy right at their doorstep.

Culinary marvel

A thriving lifestyle destination, The Link is inspired by the buzzing, restaurant-lined streets of New York and Hong Kong. This floating boulevard will feature culinary concepts from Michelin-lauded chefs including Anne-Sophie Pic, Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones, Mehmet Gürs, Paco Morales and Tetusya Wakuda. It’s also home to an all-day dining restaurant, immersive experiences, and scintillating nightlife venue Sphere. Atop The Link is One&Only’s homegrown beach club concept Tapasake, where guests can enjoy the UAE’s longest infinity pool, plush cabanas, cocktails, and contemporary Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, backdropped by uninterrupted views of the Dubai skyline.

On level four, The Garden brings the relaxed al fresco lifestyle of a beach resort to an urban vertical setting, with lush tropical greenery, a lagoon-style family swimming pool and a swim-up bar. The Garden level features StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz and an elevated Indonesian concept, Andaliman.

Other facilities

The resort will also feature a rejuvenating Spa Clinic, state-of-the-art fitness hub, an inspiring KidsOnly Club, luxury retail boutiques, with a handpicked collection of fashion, fragrances, and accessories. One&Only One Za’abeel will also feature two gala ballrooms, six meeting rooms, a private club on the 53rd floor, and an events lawn at The Garden, overlooking the city.

Seasoned hotelier Jan Tibaldi will lead the resort’s opening as General Manager. “It is exhilarating working alongside the team at One&Only One Za’abeel to bring this property to life,” he says. “This new icon is a blueprint for the future, disrupting the concept of what it means to deliver ultra-luxury hospitality in a thriving cosmopolitan setting. Guests will experience a world within a world – a place to collaborate, celebrate and recalibrate in equal measure.”

One Za’abeel is within walking distance of Dubai World Trade Centre and Za’abeel Park, and just 10 minutes’ drive from DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai International Airport, and vibrant attractions including the Museum of the Future, the Dubai Mall, Dubai Frame and more.

