UAE – Network International has teamed up with SerVme, a reservation and guest customer relationship management (CRM) platform for restaurants and hospitality operators, to empower food and beverage (F&B) merchants across the UAE.

This integration will provide restaurants with a more seamless and efficient payment process that will offer real-time access to the reservation system, while all payment history will be automatically stored under the guest profile in the CRM system, according to a press release.

The enrolled restaurant operators will further be able to secure their revenues in advance from guests using different options like partial or full deposits for special events. Moreover, the collaboration will enhance table turnover in restaurants since it enables pre-authorisation of credit cards for bookings to hedge against last-minute cancellations.

Group Head of Products, Partnerships, and Enterprises at Network, Pankaj Kundra, commented: “Our strategic alliance with SerVme is in line with our continued commitment to deliver valued-added services and payment innovation to our hospitality clients.”

CEO and Founder of SerVme, Sarah Hawilo, said: “Joining forces, SerVme’s advanced reservation CRM platform and the [Middle East and Africa] MEA region’s leading payment provider Network International, empowers our restaurant merchants to unlock a seamless and efficient experience and take operations to new heights while securing revenues in advance.”

This agreement shows how both companies are committed to providing innovative and seamless solutions, aiming to impact the F&B industry in the UAE.

