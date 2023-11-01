HG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies with over 6,000 hotels across 19 distinct brands, has launched its premium voco hotels brand in Makkah as part of its regional expansion strategy.

The voco Makkah, a 4321-room property, is part of the Maad Hospitality Towers Development in Makkah, a mixed-used mega-project that includes restaurants, lounge areas, and event halls.

Close to Mina Valley and Mount Arafat and only 1.5km from Masjid al-Haram (City Centre), guests get to enjoy a prime location with premium amenities, said the hospitality group.

IHG Hotels said it is thoughtfully designed with accommodation from two up to four guests, perfect for families or groups travelling together. All rooms feature the contemporary classic comfort of a voco hotel design.

Guests will benefit from multiple reception areas for ease of check in, separate praying areas for male and female, and the ability to walk to the holy mosque. The property also boasts 20,000 sqm of dining facilities, it added.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & resorts said: "We’re very pleased to increase our presence in the Kingdom while catering to the needs of guests travelling to Makkah during the Hajj or Umrah seasons. When it’s time for the journey of a lifetime, voco Makkah is with you every step of the way."

"Religious tourism remains the bedrock of the Kingdom’s tourism growth, with a goal of attracting 30 million pilgrims to the Kingdom by 2030. Saudi Arabia’s National Vision 2030 is an ambitious blueprint of the country’s long-term goals and expectations, and we look forward to catering to the influx of pilgrims at voco Makkah," he noted.

Majed Bukhari General Manager voco Makkah an IHG Hotel, said: "Designed for the religious traveller, voco Makkah provides a place of comfort and tranquility. Our attention to detail and high-quality touch enhances the guest experience where it matters most."

"This religious journey transcends expectations and I’m pleased our team has answered the call to offer a premium experience for our guests in Makkah," stated Bukhari.

"Global cuisine from international chefs is served around the clock in four eye-catching towers which include anything a guest could need. From a mini shopping mall to a barber shop, the distinctive character and contemporary features will make every stay special," he added.

Guests are welcome to ‘come on in’ and are greeted with a locally-inspired welcome treat (a voco signature hallmark) – complimentary Saudi dates and a swift check-in. ‘Me time’ beckons in guestrooms, featuring signature voco hotels’ touches such as refillable bathroom bulk amenities from Apotheke, a plant-based organic skincare company.

voco Makkah will be the third voco property in KSA after voco Riyadh and voco Al Khobar opened in 2019. The opening will take IHG Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio in Saudi Arabia to over 20,000 rooms.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).