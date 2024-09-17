Four new prestigious regional hotel brands have joined the fast-growing UAE-based Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), expanding its presence in some of the world’s most popular tourism destinations.

Paramount Hotels in the UAE, Unike Hotels in Norway, Sunway Hotels & Resorts in Malaysia and Andronis in Greece, have added 32 properties to the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, enriching its diverse portfolio with a mix of city and resort hotels that cater to the preferences of a wide range of travellers.

This expansion provides the 28 million members of the GHA Discovery loyalty programme with a wider choice of unique properties in sought-after leisure destinations - from remote islands to vibrant metropolitan hubs.

Paramount Hotels – Dubai

Paramount Hotels has introduced Hollywood glamour and cinematic experiences to GHA Discovery, offering members two signature properties in one of the world’s most dynamic city destinations.

Paramount Hotel Dubai, located in the Business Bay, features a film-inspired design, themed and characterised suites, and world-class dining, that are ideal for both leisure and business travellers.

Meanwhile, Paramount Hotel Midtown, also in the Business Bay district, is envisaged as an artistic retreat with a focus on wellness and creativity, featuring breathtaking views, chic interiors, and a rooftop infinity pool.

Both hotels embody the essence of Hollywood’s Golden Age, providing an unforgettable, star-studded stay.

Andronis – Greece

Andronis brings to GHA an exquisite collection of boutique hotels on two popular islands in the Aegean Sea – Santorini and Paros. It offering unique wellness and dining experiences, and perfect for travellers seeking romantic getaways and seaside escapes.

The properties range from the flagship Andronis Luxury Suites on Santorini, with just 33 villas and suites perched on a cliff and a restaurant hailed by National Geographic for its stunning location, to the Andronis Minois on Paros, offering transformational stays for guests of all ages.

Unike Hotels – Norway

Known for its charming collection of properties across Norway, Unike Hotels brings a distinctive Scandinavian touch to the GHA portfolio.

Each hotel in the Unike group is a unique reflection of its local environment, offering guests a blend of modern comfort and traditional Norwegian hospitality.

In just a few years, Unike Hotels has grown to become a hospitality industry success with a collection of 17 exclusive hotels in sought-after locations across the country, a statement said.

Like pearls on a delicate string, they span from Bergen, through mountains and fjords at Leikanger Hotel and into the deep forests at Romskog Spa, all the way down to Utsikten Hotel in southern Norway.

Sunway Hotels & Resorts – Malaysia

Sunway Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality division of Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Group, manages 11 hotels and resorts, offering GHA Discovery members a wide range of choice in Malaysia, as well as the increasingly popular Asian cities of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Hanoi, Vietnam.

Sunway’s Malaysia properties are known for their prime locations and excellent amenities, highlighted at three iconic hotels in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur – Asia’s leading fully-integrated premier hospitality, entertainment, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

They include the luxury five-star Sunway Resort Hotel, a favourite among family vacationers and business travellers. Sunway also extends its presence to Penang, with a property located in the heart of UNESCO-listed George Town, as well as The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Ipoh – a luxurious wellness retreat surrounded by lush rainforests, limestone hills, hot springs, and natural caves, offering holistic experiences which makes it popular for dream weddings.

“The addition of these four regional independent hotel brands provides our 28 million GHA Discovery members with an even greater choice of unique destination experiences.

Each brand brings its own distinct character, appealing to growing traveller appetite for enriching stays in upscale and luxury properties, whether for culture and heritage, wellness and relaxation, or family fun and connection,” said GHA CEO Chris Hartley.

“The integration of Unike Hotels, Sunway Hotels & Resorts, Andronis and Paramount Hotels into GHA Discovery will also generate significant growth opportunities through the platform, enhancing cross-brand activity and revenue for all GHA hotel brands.”

Expansion punctuates a landmark year for GHA as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Since it was established in 2004, GHA has grown into a collection of 40 brands with more than 800 hotels, resorts and palaces in 100 countries, all supported by GHA Discovery.

First launched in 2010, and reimagined in 2021, this loyalty programme now serves 28 million members worldwide, generating $2.3 billion in revenue and 10 million room nights (as of 2023).

Other recent milestones include the 2023 launch of Green Collection, empowering members to make conscious travel choice; new partnerships forged with ultra-luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises in July 2023 and vacation rental platform Plum Guide in March this year. –

